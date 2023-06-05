Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.44. 341,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,139. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 40.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

