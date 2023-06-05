Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of JCE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.70. 60,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,498. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $16.97.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
