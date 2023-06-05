Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JCE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.70. 60,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,498. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

