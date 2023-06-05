Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of JFR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.82. 168,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,771. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JFR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

