Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NMCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.22. 94,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,992. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMCO. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

