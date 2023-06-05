Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,924. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

