Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.