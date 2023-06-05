Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPIGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Price Performance

JPI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,578. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPI. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 1,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 34,121 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide high level current income and total return. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

