Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NIM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.19. 16,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,401. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 65.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 61,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

