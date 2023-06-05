NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $131,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,073,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $741,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,000 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,637,000. Seeyond raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 31,296 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 336,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $391.46. 22,079,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,661,637. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.91 billion, a PE ratio of 204.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $419.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,208 shares of company stock valued at $50,178,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

