Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,306.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,306.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 6.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $280,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONB stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.