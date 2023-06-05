Oppenheimer Boosts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $28.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.98.

Asana Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE ASAN opened at $22.20 on Friday. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 128.46% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

