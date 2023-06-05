Oppenheimer Raises Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $95.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GWRE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $149,786.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,905.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $6,794,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $13,086,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also

