Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.26.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,948. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.31. The stock has a market cap of $288.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

