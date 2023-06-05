Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 4.9 %

ONVO opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Organovo has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $14.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Organovo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Organovo by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.