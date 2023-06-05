Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CAO Sells $37,659.05 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $37,659.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,609.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oscar Health Trading Up 12.6 %

OSCR stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,199,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,180. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,846,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 247,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $6,179,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.