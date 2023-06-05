Ossiam Buys 14,521 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ossiam grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

INCY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 310,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,324. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

