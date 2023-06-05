Ossiam Buys 188,374 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 1,012.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,374 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. StockNews.com downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,713,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,044. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.63.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

