Ossiam Buys 250,108 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ossiam increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 609.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,108 shares during the period. Ossiam owned approximately 0.05% of First Horizon worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

First Horizon Stock Down 2.9 %

FHN traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,204,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,061,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,036 shares of company stock worth $320,525 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

