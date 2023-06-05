Ossiam Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.31. 1,271,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.18.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

