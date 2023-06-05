Ossiam Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,399 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,535,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,033,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,469,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,581,000 after purchasing an additional 97,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 520,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 95,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $174.87. The stock had a trading volume of 171,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,343. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.25 and a 200-day moving average of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

