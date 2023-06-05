Ossiam Sells 12,074 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,201,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $588,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,698 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 7,805.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $65,465,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

ORCL traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $106.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,948. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.31. The company has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.90.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

