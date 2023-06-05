Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

OSTK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $19.68 on Friday. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $889.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 35.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

