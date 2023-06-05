Oxen Price Down 7% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Oxen has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $167,359.14 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,763.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00339493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.64 or 0.00542031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00066048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00424245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003885 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,370,635 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

