PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Cut to $32.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.30.

PagerDuty stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.93. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,149,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,605 shares of company stock worth $7,934,700 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,604,000 after purchasing an additional 180,197 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,788,000 after purchasing an additional 517,110 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,982,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,883,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after acquiring an additional 242,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,260,000 after purchasing an additional 126,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

