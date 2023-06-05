Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $205.49 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,252 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $205,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $345.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.