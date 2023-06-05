Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $50.92 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $50,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.95 on Monday, reaching $445.28. 803,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,129. The company has a market cap of $422.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.01 and a 200-day moving average of $365.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

