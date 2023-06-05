Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Workday worth $55,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,203 shares of company stock worth $8,418,517. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

WDAY traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $212.79. The company had a trading volume of 477,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,453. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.61 and a 200-day moving average of $191.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.75, a PEG ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $218.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

