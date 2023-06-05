Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 332,771 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,174,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,771 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.9% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $138,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $28.57. 14,974,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,785,801. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

