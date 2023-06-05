Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,164 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,308,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,164 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Exelon worth $56,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,105,000 after buying an additional 1,256,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,107,000 after buying an additional 1,024,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

EXC traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.07. 1,114,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,989,867. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

