Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Susquehanna

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.56.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 145,394 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.8% during the first quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 98,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 60,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,927,000 after acquiring an additional 924,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

