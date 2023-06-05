Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rating Reiterated by 3M

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “initiates” rating reissued by equities research analysts at 3M in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

PAYX stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.65. 2,547,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,551. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

