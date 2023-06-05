Paychex’s (PAYX) “Initiates” Rating Reiterated at 3M

3M reiterated their initiates rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.27.

PAYX traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.65. 2,547,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,551. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.44.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 354,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

