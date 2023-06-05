PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors grew its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:PBF traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

