Peel Hunt Lowers Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Hold

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATDRY. UBS Group lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $591.00.

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 1.4 %

ATDRY opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

