Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CFO Molly Henderson Sells 1,960 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) CFO Molly Henderson sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $22,363.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,653.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Molly Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $27,155.70.

On Thursday, April 6th, Molly Henderson sold 3,439 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $25,001.53.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 202,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,033. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $510.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 553,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

