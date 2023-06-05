PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 49,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 91,219 shares.The stock last traded at $59.34 and had previously closed at $59.09.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.2% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 75,907 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $5,261,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

