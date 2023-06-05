Piper Sandler Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $360.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $300.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen has a one year low of $188.54 and a one year high of $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

