Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $41.89 million and $28,662.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00113776 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028101 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

