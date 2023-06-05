PlayDapp Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $90.19 million and $3.33 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001379 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.
PlayDapp Token Profile
PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PlayDapp Token Trading
