PlayDapp Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $90.19 million and $3.33 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayDapp is a blockchain-based gaming platform that enables users to play various decentralized games and earn rewards through staking, trading, and farming. Its native token, PLA, is utilized for payments, staking, governance, and in-game items and services. Additionally, the platform features a decentralized exchange and a staking and farming feature for users to earn rewards. PlayDapp is primarily utilized for decentralized gaming, and users can earn PLA tokens through staking and farming. The PLA token is also utilized for governance decisions within the PlayDapp community, allowing token holders to vote on proposals for platform upgrades and changes. Overall, PlayDapp aims to provide a transparent, secure, and fair gaming platform while leveraging blockchain technology to offer new earning opportunities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.