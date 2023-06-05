Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $4,868,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

PG stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.95. 2,131,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,480,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $344.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

