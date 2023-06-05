Premier Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SEDG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.26.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $6.40 on Monday, reaching $297.46. 274,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,470. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.83 and a 200 day moving average of $301.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

