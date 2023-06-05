Premier Asset Management LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in CubeSmart by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 283,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,256. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 126.45%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Insider Activity at CubeSmart

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.