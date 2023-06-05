Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,479 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,108,000 after acquiring an additional 271,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,662,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $387,102,000 after acquiring an additional 270,339 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,494. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average of $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.