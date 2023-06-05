Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,479 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,108,000 after acquiring an additional 271,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,662,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $387,102,000 after acquiring an additional 270,339 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,494. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average of $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.61.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.