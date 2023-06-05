Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up 1.5% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXC remained flat at $37.09 on Monday. 522,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,079. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

