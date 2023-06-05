Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 8,605 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TOL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.78. 680,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,191. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,543 shares of company stock worth $6,405,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

