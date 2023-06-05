Premier Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,594 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $481,262,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,873,598. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.20.

META stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,964,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,307,324. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $275.57. The company has a market capitalization of $700.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

