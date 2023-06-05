Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources restated a downgrade rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $69.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 398,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 46.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,790,000 after buying an additional 63,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

