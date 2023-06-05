Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $59.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,770 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,400,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,078,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.