Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,723,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,855 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $194,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.87. 428,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,770. The company has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.28. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

