Prom (PROM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $74.37 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, Prom has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.08 or 0.00015918 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $74.37 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025726 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015828 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,606.09 or 1.00017100 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.30172133 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,497,272.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

